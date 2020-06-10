KNEESHAW, RONALD Peacefully passed away at Muskoka Landing, Huntsville, with his wife of 58 years by his side on Sunday, June 7, 2020, formerly of Bradford in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" Kneeshaw (nee Dew). Loving dad of Jill (Steve) McDonald and Brent (Tammy McKnight) Kneeshaw. Proud Poppa of Leah McDonald, Matthew McDonald and Braedon Kneeshaw. Cherished son of Frances and the late Matthew Kneeshaw. Dear brother of Jamie (Bonnie Constable) Kneeshaw. Dear brother-in-law of Sue (Jim) Curtis. Ron was Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Works Superintendent for 35 years (retired), former President of the Rotary Club of Bradford, former President of the Bradford Curling Club and longtime member of The Bradford United Church. Ron will be greatly loved and missed by family, friends and the community of Bradford. Private family arrangements followed by a celebration of life at a later date. In Ron's memory, donations may be made to Huntsville District Memorial Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 10, 2020.