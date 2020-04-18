RONALD MASARU MORI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORI, RONALD MASARU April 9, 2020 Beloved father and grandfather, Ronald Masaru Mori, passed away peacefully at Georgetown Hospital on April 9, 2020, at the age of 87. Born February 2, 1933 in Victoria, BC, he was preceded in death by his parents, Sueji and Matsuye (nee Kondo) and sisters, Nancy (Gordon) Hoita and Doris and brother James. His beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Mitsue (nee Nagami) predeceased him in 2014. Ron is survived by his devoted children: daughter, Monica (Mike) of Georgetown and son, Brian (Angelique) of Hamilton. "Jichan" will be dearly missed by his grandchildren: Aaron, Annaliese and Brandon. Lovingly remembered by family and friends.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved