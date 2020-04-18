MORI, RONALD MASARU April 9, 2020 Beloved father and grandfather, Ronald Masaru Mori, passed away peacefully at Georgetown Hospital on April 9, 2020, at the age of 87. Born February 2, 1933 in Victoria, BC, he was preceded in death by his parents, Sueji and Matsuye (nee Kondo) and sisters, Nancy (Gordon) Hoita and Doris and brother James. His beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Mitsue (nee Nagami) predeceased him in 2014. Ron is survived by his devoted children: daughter, Monica (Mike) of Georgetown and son, Brian (Angelique) of Hamilton. "Jichan" will be dearly missed by his grandchildren: Aaron, Annaliese and Brandon. Lovingly remembered by family and friends.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.