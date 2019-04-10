BOTHAM, Ronald McLean It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald McLean Botham announces his passing after a courageous battle, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Ron retired from Bell Canada after 38 years of service and enjoyed 30-plus years of retirement. He was the Oakville Shrine Club Secretary from 1994-2013, member of the Probus Club of Oakville and an avid golfer. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Rose and his children, Bryan (Shirley), Rod (Wendy), Bob (Alex) Tammy (Michael) and Rhonda (Mike). Ron will also be fondly remembered by his 7 grandchildren, Brandon, Bret, Jordan, Richard, Aidan, Megan and Jack; by his sisters, Barb (Dale) Anderson and Jan (Lou) Renzoni; and by his nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by his parents Cal and Gladys (McLean) Botham and his first wife, Patricia Jewell. A Funeral Service in memory of Ron will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ron to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) or the Oakville Shrine Club, 3890 Parkgate Drive, Mississauga, ON L5N 7B4.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019