McMULLEN, RONALD MENNO Passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital on March 2, 2020, at the age of 74. Predeceased by his father, Oscar "Donald" McMullen and Vera Dibben. Beloved father of Marc (Nicole), Randy and Matthew (Trish). Grandchildren, Tristan, Jacob, Camden and Madison. His sister Barbara Ferguson, Shirley Rowland and Diane (Frank) DeGrazia. Many nephews and nieces. He will be sadly missed by his friend Francine. The family will receive friends at CATHOLIC CREMATION SERVICES, 6933 Tomken Road, Mississauga (Tomken Road and Derry Road), from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020. A Funeral Service will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel following the visitation at 11:00 a.m. Donations made to Lung Association, or St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020