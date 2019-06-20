Ronald Mikio TANAKA

Service Information
Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON
M1T 3K3
(416)-773-0933
Obituary

TANAKA, Ronald Mikio Passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in his 72nd year. Survived by his dearest partner Margaret (Bonnie) Duncan; mother, Patricia and sister, Sandy. Missed dearly by son Chris (Michelle), daughter Andrea and 6 grandkids, Danielle (Stuart), Eric, Jordan, Jason, Mya and Christopher. Proud great-grandpa to Charlie, Quinn and Reese. Forever in our hearts, loved by all who knew him, taken too soon. Visitation/service at Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough - arbormemorial.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 20, 2019
