Ronald Murray CORBY
CORBY, Ronald Murray October 16, 1934 - August 16, 2020 It is with great sadness, we share that Ronald Murray Corby has suddenly passed away after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his son Paul and grandchildren, Sheldon, Jamie and Ashley; his step-son Brian; and step-daughter Lorrie. He will be missed by his cousin Sandra and her family, Jeff, Chris and Jason. Also, his cousin Marlene Pilcher and her family Jeanette and Teddy; special friend Marg Taylor; along with his very good friends, Gary and Gail Simington. Ron was a skilled Auto Technician and an excellent carpenter and was able to take on any challenge thrown at him. He was a loving, caring and generous man, that was down to earth and never held anything back, when it came to his family and friends. He was a man who loved nature and all the creatures in it. May his soul rest in peace. He will never be forgotten.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
