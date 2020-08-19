CORBY, Ronald Murray October 16, 1934 - August 16, 2020 It is with great sadness, we share that Ronald Murray Corby has suddenly passed away after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his son Paul and grandchildren, Sheldon, Jamie and Ashley; his step-son Brian; and step-daughter Lorrie. He will be missed by his cousin Sandra and her family, Jeff, Chris and Jason. Also, his cousin Marlene Pilcher and her family Jeanette and Teddy; special friend Marg Taylor; along with his very good friends, Gary and Gail Simington. Ron was a skilled Auto Technician and an excellent carpenter and was able to take on any challenge thrown at him. He was a loving, caring and generous man, that was down to earth and never held anything back, when it came to his family and friends. He was a man who loved nature and all the creatures in it. May his soul rest in peace. He will never be forgotten.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2020.