DOBBIE, RONALD N. Predeceased by his beloved Beth (2011), Ron passed away peacefully, at age 87, on June 2, 2020. Missing him dearly are his children Cathie (Pete), Peter (Heather), Rick (Maureen) and their families. Ron was an interested uncle and good friend and neighbour to many in Mississauga and near Lake Huron with whom he always had time to "shoot the breeze". May he continue with fair winds.



