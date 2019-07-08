Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD PAUL FIORELLI. View Sign Obituary

FIORELLI, RONALD PAUL Born on July 21, 1941 peacefully passed on Friday, July 5, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Ron will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Judy, his sons Stephen (Susan Barcados) and Michael (Heather Hastings) and his 7 wonderful grandchildren: Taylor, Ethan, Bella, Paige, Alexa, Jason and Sophia. Predeceased by his mother Anne and his father Luciano, he will be sadly missed by his two younger brothers Norm and Rick, his nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. Ron put family first, had a great sense of humor, and liked to be the life of the party, touching the hearts of many who knew him. Ron was a successful businessman in the field of public relations. He had a strong presence and passion for German Wines and was a hobbyist with the Oakville Community and involvement with the Town of Oakville where he let his voice be heard. Your legacy will live on Saint Renaldo! Family, friends and colleagues are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 27th at 2 p.m. at the Breakwater Inn, 15 Stavebank Rd. S., Port Credit, L5G 2T2.

FIORELLI, RONALD PAUL Born on July 21, 1941 peacefully passed on Friday, July 5, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Ron will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Judy, his sons Stephen (Susan Barcados) and Michael (Heather Hastings) and his 7 wonderful grandchildren: Taylor, Ethan, Bella, Paige, Alexa, Jason and Sophia. Predeceased by his mother Anne and his father Luciano, he will be sadly missed by his two younger brothers Norm and Rick, his nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. Ron put family first, had a great sense of humor, and liked to be the life of the party, touching the hearts of many who knew him. Ron was a successful businessman in the field of public relations. He had a strong presence and passion for German Wines and was a hobbyist with the Oakville Community and involvement with the Town of Oakville where he let his voice be heard. Your legacy will live on Saint Renaldo! Family, friends and colleagues are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 27th at 2 p.m. at the Breakwater Inn, 15 Stavebank Rd. S., Port Credit, L5G 2T2. Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close