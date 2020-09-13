1/
RONALD PAUL ROOKE
ROOKE, RONALD PAUL Ronald Paul Rooke, presently of Uxbridge, Ontario, died on September 9, 2020, at the age of 85. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by love, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Doreen for 63 years; devoted father of Paul (Susan), Rob (Linda), and Chris (Barb); adored grandfather of David (Carolyn), Brian (Paige), Jeff (Emily), Kennedy, Camryn, Emily, and Daniel; and very proud great-grandfather to wee Jack. Ron was born in Toronto in 1934 to Edgar and Marcella Rooke. He was the much-loved brother of Bill (Nancy), Pat (the late Gary) and Marette (Frank); fondly remembered by countless extended family members. He thoroughly enjoyed the company of many great friends and neighbours, all of whom will miss his dry wit and warm smile. Ron's family would like to thank Dr. Cal Doobay and his Palliative Care Team for exceptional attention and compassion. With the current COVID-19 health concerns, no formal ceremony is planned at this time. Anyone wishing to honour Ron's life may make a donation to any cancer charity. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.aftercare.org.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

