Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD RICHARD NAPIER. View Sign Obituary

NAPIER, RONALD RICHARD 1921-2019 Ron Napier closed his eyes for the last time on August 12, 2019, at the age of 98, in Ajijic, Mexico. Ron was born in London in 1921, son of Doris Hills and Richard Napier. In 1938 he was conscripted into the RAF and trained in radar. From 1942-1946, he was posted on the west coast of India in a mobile ground-controlled interception unit. Shortly after returning to London, he married German opera singer Gerda Nielson and together they immigrated to Canada and soon settled in Toronto. In 1956, he took a job with BMI Canada, a music publishing and performing rights organization. From 1959-1969, he was head of publishing, and thereafter, was manager of Concert Music Administration until his retirement in 1984. Gerda died in 1977, after 30 years of marriage, and not long thereafter, he married Winnifred McIntosh. They moved to Vancouver where Ron started the Avalon Press (music publishing), which he sold in 2005 when he and Win moved to Ajijic, Mexico. Ron Napier is survived by his half-brother Nick Farrelly of Sheffield, England, and his stepchildren Neil McIntosh, Cynthia McIntosh, and David McIntosh.

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close