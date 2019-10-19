Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD ROSS BELL. View Sign Service Information Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M 3W9 (647)-556-5461 Obituary

BELL, RONALD ROSS January 8, 1935 - October 7, 2019 It is with both sadness and a spirit of celebration for a life well lived that we announce the peaceful passing of Ronald Ross Bell on October 7, 2019. Loving husband of Carole, father of Rhonda Bell (Richard Brown) and Cheryl LoCicero, grandfather of Ty LoCicerio, brother of Bob Bell and Carol Woermann; Gretchen Bell, mother of Rhonda and Cheryl. A native Torontonian, Ron was born in the Beach and worked for the YMCA in many parts of the city, leading programs to encourage active children and people of all ages. His work fostered his love of sports and connection with people in many positive ways. He was a great friend and mentor to many. Given the chance, he shared his excitement for anything to do with Toronto sports teams and the Santa Claus parade. A long-standing Leafs fan and avid golfer, he also represented Canada on the Track and Field starting team at the 1976 Olympics. He was an enthusiastic and welcoming member of the Toronto Scottish Country dance community, which he chaired from 1999-2001. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at North York General Hospital, especially Dr. Grossman, Dr Song, nurses on 8SE, Esther and Grace from Comfort Keepers, and the staff at Cummer Lodge Adult Day program. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10 - 11 a.m. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations would be graciously accepted to the YMCA, Cummer Lodge Adult Day Program, RSCDS ( http://dancescottish.ca/ ), Hospital for Sick Children (Craniofacial Program), or the Alzheimer Society. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019

