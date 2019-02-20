Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD SHERWOOD CHAPELLE. View Sign



CHAPELLE, RONALD SHERWOOD On Friday, February 15, 2019 Ronald Sherwood Chapelle passed away at Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in his 86th year. He will be missed by his partner/ caregiver Shirley Halozan in her hometown of Goderich. Ron was born in the beaches area of Toronto and moved to Goderich in 2009. When Ron moved to Goderich he was involved with golf, bowling, shooting pool, driving for One Care (Easy Ride) and for a while, he sang with the MacKay Choristers but when he went on oxygen those activities ended. He also attended Lakeshore United Church until he moved to Goderich Place. Ron is the father of Shirley-Ann Chapelle (Greg) of Banff, Alberta, Linda (Rick) and family and Lee Chapelle of Toronto. He is the dear grandfather of Kara daughter of Linda and Rick and also the grandfather of Brody and Kyle Chapelle who are the sons of Lee Chapelle. Also survived by his sister Diane Grimley (Terry) of Beeton, Ontario, their daughters Allison and Robin and their daughters Meghan, Hannah and nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Jean and Harry Chapelle and his brother Gerry Chapelle and his wife Sally. The celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on Friday, February 22, 2019 at McCallum & Palla Funeral Home, 11 Cambria Road North, with visitation one hour before the service. You are invited to sign Ron's online book of condolences at www.mccallumpalla.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

