SHYPULA, Ronald March 23, 1940 - March 10, 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family following a valiant struggle in intensive care at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener. Cherished husband of Stella and loving father of Brian (Michelle), Bruce (Mona) and Karen (Kirk Buck). He will be missed by grandchildren Sabrina, Matthew and Cameron. Ron is survived by brother-in-law Walt Ubeika and sister-in-law Lil Ubeika. Predeceased by parents Alexander and Sophia Shypula. At Ron's wish, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ron's life for family and friends will be held on Sunday, April 7th from 1-4 p.m. at the clubhouse at Rockway Golf Course, 625 Rockway Dr., Kitchener. A tribute to Ron will be held at 2 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

