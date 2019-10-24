HOWZE, RONALD STAFFORD August 16, 1929 - October 18, 2019 Passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital surrounded by family. Survived by loving wife Susan of 58 years. Predeceased by son Tim. Lovingly remembered by children Kelly (Glenn Simpson), Tracy (Tom Innes), Jody Howze, Wendy (Ian Kennedy) and Terry Howze. Will be sadly missed by grandchildren Jordan, Katie, Hannah and Maddie. Cremation at Elgin Mills Cemetery with private family interment. Gone from our presence, but never from our hearts.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2019