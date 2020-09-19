HARMER, RONALD STANLEY Passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Toronto just six weeks shy of his 95th birthday. Born November 1, 1925 in Saskatoon, moving first to Moose Jaw in 1953, then Montreal in 1961, finally settling in Toronto in 1980. Beloved Father of Debbie (Christopher), Wayne (Julie), Douglas (deceased 1987), Gary (Meri-Anne). Proud Grandfather to Melissa (Jeremy), Sarah (Rodney), Suzanne (Casey), Benjamyn (Kellie) and Crystal. Cherished Great-grandpa to Lauren and Tyler. He was well respected at Robin Hood Multifoods (now Smuckers Canada) where he worked as an accountant then comptroller for over 35 years. He travelled all over the world with his loving wife of 67 years, Lorna Harmer (deceased 2015). Due to COVID-19, a funeral will not be held, only a private burial. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Sts. Peter & Paul Senior Residence for taking such good care of our Father. Share memories online at www.etouch.ca
We will miss you dearly.