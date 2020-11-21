1/1
RONALD STANLEY URBANEK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
URBANEK, RONALD STANLEY It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ronald Stanley Urbanek, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Loraine Urbanek (nee Orr) for 35 years. Predeceased by father Roman Urbanek, mother Irene Majewski (nee Bryla) and sister Luci Thomson (Wally). Proud and loving father to Veronica (Steve) and Ashley. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa. Dear brother to Joanne Davis (Dave). Deeply missed by brother-in-law Kip Davis and sisters-in-law Fay (Ellen). Caring uncle to Cade (Anne), Scott (Melanie) and Shawna (Jason). Ron was loved and will be greatly missed by his many great-nieces and nephews. A private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Colgan at a later date. An Inurnment at St. James Roman Catholic Cemetery will follow. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket Chapel (905-898-2120). Donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Alliston and District Humane Society and Food Bank Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved