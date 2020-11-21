URBANEK, RONALD STANLEY It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ronald Stanley Urbanek, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Loraine Urbanek (nee Orr) for 35 years. Predeceased by father Roman Urbanek, mother Irene Majewski (nee Bryla) and sister Luci Thomson (Wally). Proud and loving father to Veronica (Steve) and Ashley. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa. Dear brother to Joanne Davis (Dave). Deeply missed by brother-in-law Kip Davis and sisters-in-law Fay (Ellen). Caring uncle to Cade (Anne), Scott (Melanie) and Shawna (Jason). Ron was loved and will be greatly missed by his many great-nieces and nephews. A private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Colgan at a later date. An Inurnment at St. James Roman Catholic Cemetery will follow. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket Chapel (905-898-2120). Donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Alliston and District Humane Society and Food Bank Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store