CROSS, RONALD THOMAS Former member of Legion Branch 101 and served in the Navy Peacefully at the Campbellford Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 22, 2019. Ron, beloved husband of Elizabeth Jane Elcome-Cross. Loving father of Dana, Tracy, Laurie, Carey, Joe, Blaine and their families. Dear brother of Arlene and brother-in-law of John and Doreen. Mr. Cross is resting at the funeral home of Skinner & Middlebrook Ltd., 128 Lakeshore Rd. E. (1 block west of Hurontario St.), Mississauga, on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Followed by a funeral service in the chapel Friday at 1 p.m. Interment Springcreek Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD THOMAS CROSS.
Skinner & Middlebrook Ltd. Funeral Home
128 Lakeshore Road East
Mississauga, ON L5G 1E4
(905) 278-5546
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019