BENNETT, RONALD V. It is with sadness that the family announces the passing of Ronald Virtue Bennett on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born March 13, 1929, he was raised in Toronto, Ontario and retired in Alliston, Ontario. Ron passed suddenly at his beloved cottage at Haliburton Lake. He worked 35 years with Bell Canada and ended his career in the engineering department. Ron loved all sports and especially enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to golf. He also enjoyed his many winters spent in Florida. Ron is survived by his cherished wife Shirley, of over 65 years; his three children, Bruce (Elaine), Sue Ellen (Tom) and David (Diane); his adored grandchildren, Sara (Travis), Christopher, Kaitlyn and Sam; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Bob (Eleanor) and his sister Kathleen (the late Bob). Visitation will be held at the W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Wednesday, July 10th, from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Sick Kids Foundation. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019