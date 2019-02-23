CROSIER, RONALD WESLEY Peacefully with family by his side at the Port Perry Hospital on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in his 70th year. Proud father of Thomas (Patricia), Yancy (Breanne), Anson (Erin), Jason (Corinne) and Jeffrey (Lisa). The family would like to thank Dr. C. Hadden, Dr. M. Brown, Linda Dunford, Valerie Savage, Cathy White-Bird, George Karkoulas, the Lougheeds and the Raines' families for their support. A public Celebration of Ronald's life will take place in the spring, with the details being added to the Low & Low Funeral Home website when available. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019