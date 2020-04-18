MIGHT, RONALD WESLEY Peacefully, on April 13, 2020, at Kipling Acres Nursing Home, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of Clare (2015) for 67 years, predeceased by his sister Helen. Cherished by his daughters Kathleen (Herb) and Janice (Chris). Loved by his grandchildren Heather (Sean), Kerry (Scott), Daniel (Sara), Michael (Alana) and Samantha; as well as his great-grandchildren Liam, Camryn, Kaleb, Carson, Karys and Dylan. Ron will be greatly missed by his bonus family Neil, Frances, Catriona (Parry), Andrew and Ava, Coulter and Gibson, as well as his many relatives and longtime friends. Cremation has been arranged by Ward Funeral Homes, Weston Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to SecondHarvest.ca would be appreciated by the family. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.