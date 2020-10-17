1/1
Ronald WEST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST, Ronald Passed away on October 12, 2020, in his 89th year. He will be deeply missed by his loving children Larry (Rosita), Karen (Tim), Michael (Anne) and Linda, his grandchildren Courtney, Craig, Marc, Aliya, Adam, Hayley, Lindsay and Mitchell and his great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Bryce, Ella, Noah, Gian-Marco and Anastasia. He will be fondly remembered by family and close friends for his quick wit and generous nature. We know he has gone to be with Bernice in a wonderful place backing onto a golf course. A celebration of his life will take place next summer by the lake. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke or Kelly Shires Foundations or the Alzheimer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved