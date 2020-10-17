Ronald WEST

WEST, Ronald Passed away on October 12, 2020, in his 89th year. He will be deeply missed by his loving children Larry (Rosita), Karen (Tim), Michael (Anne) and Linda, his grandchildren Courtney, Craig, Marc, Aliya, Adam, Hayley, Lindsay and Mitchell and his great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Bryce, Ella, Noah, Gian-Marco and Anastasia. He will be fondly remembered by family and close friends for his quick wit and generous nature. We know he has gone to be with Bernice in a wonderful place backing onto a golf course. A celebration of his life will take place next summer by the lake. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke or Kelly Shires Foundations or the Alzheimer Society.



