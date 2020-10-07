1/1
RONALD WORMALD
WORMALD, RONALD May 12, 1937 - October 5, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ronald Wormald. Ron was born in the UK to Ralph and Jessica Wormald. Orphaned by the age of 14, Ronnie was lucky to be offered a place at the Royal Hospital School, now a well-known private school, but at the time a school for children of Naval orphans. He excelled at school in both academics and sports and was Head of Hood House. At the age of 17, he was accepted to London University for a science degree, but after five days in a lab, decided to walk down the Strand and join the RAF. After 12 wonderful years as a Navigator, including a long spell on Victor tankers, Ronnie was accepted by Air Canada. When Air Canada no longer required Navigators, Ronnie and his cohorts were afforded the opportunity to qualify as pilots and Ronnie had many wonderful years travelling the world and enjoying the company of his various crews. Ronnie will be greatly missed by his wife Lesley of 34 years, daughter Kate, son-in-law Ryan and his wonderful granddaughter Ffiona. Ronnie will also be missed by his many friends and family on both sides of the pond. We would like to thank Dr. Jason Cyriac, his Cardiologist, who managed to add a few more years to his life. Due to concerns of COVID, Ronnie requested a simple cremation with no service. We will all raise a glass to him, together, when able. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
