VANAGATT, RONNIE GEORGE Ron passed on November 11, 2020, in Milton, unexpectedly, of natural causes. He is loved by his devoted wife of 25 years, Deborah, who will miss him tremendously, as will his daughters, Carrie Munk (Matthew) and Rebecca Watt (Kevin); granddaughters, Hannah Munk and Abbigale Watt. Loved by extended family, Lori Size, David and Cindy Size, nephews David (Kim), Larry (Bev) and Dan (Jane) Rubicini. Ron was a quiet man who never had a negative thought. He was a patient and kind man who loved his family. He worked till he was 75 and had a short retirement. Forever a TO Sports Fan. Ron's easy going nature will be missed by all. Loved his family. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store