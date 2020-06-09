AGOSTINO, ROSA It is with profound sorrow that we mourn the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Rosa Agostino, on June 7, 2020, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of 61 years to Domenico and cherished mother to Vince (Rose Jardine), Daniela (Bruno Cugini) and Patrizia (Thomas Lygdas). Proud Nonna to Alexander (Laura), Jonathan (fiancé Stephanie), Sophia and Julia. She will always be remembered and treasured by her brothers, Filippo Spagnolo (Fiorenza) and Nicodemo Spagnolo (Angelina, predeceased) and all her nieces, nephews, their families, and by all those whose lives she's touched. She nourished all those around her with love, kindness and laughter. During this unprecedented situation with Covid-19, it is with heavy hearts that our family must observe the current protocols regarding physical distancing. As a result, funeral attendance will be limited to our family and friends, in honour of our dear wife, mother and grandmother Rosa Agostino. We appreciate your love and support at this time. For visitation, funeral service information or to request a viewing, please visit Bernardo Funeral Homes' website at www.bernardofh.com Any donations can be made to either the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation, in memory of our beloved, Rosa Agostino. A tribute and celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced, when it is safe to do so.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 9, 2020.