AMETRANO, ROSA (nee CHIAINI) Rosa Ametrano, born May 15, 1938, and her late husband Vincenzo immigrated from Italy to pursue a better life. She was always ready to tell a good story and lend a helping hand to anyone in need. During a nine-month battle following a stroke, Rosa demonstrated the resiliency and strength that characterized her whole life. She rallied countless times, but on November 6, 2020, she answered God's call and passed away in her Toronto home. She was surrounded by her children, Adriana and Nick (wife Rose), extended family and felt the love of her grandchildren Alessandra, Anthony, Matteo and Gabriel. Her memory will live on in the countless lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.



