ROSA JURKOWSKA

JURKOWSKA, ROSA Passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at the age of 92. She is now reunited in heaven with her husband Ted. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough) from 3-6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at ST. MARIA GORETTI PARISH (717 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough) at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations in memory of Rosa may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at