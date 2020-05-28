ROSA MAY COPELAND
COPELAND, ROSA MAY (nee HEBDEN) Born May 1, 1917, died in her 104th year on May 25, 2020, in Toronto, Canada. Rosa was predeceased by her husband the late George Copeland (2006) and her best friend of 70 years the late Helen Brookes (2010). Born in her grandfather's house on Endean Avenue in Leslieville, Rosa celebrated her 100th birthday at "home" before reluctantly leaving in 2018, when support became too much for her caregivers. Rosa had a wonderful sense of humour and was always ready with a witty response. Always the pragmatist, she said a few weeks ago "she had made her birthday and now, just wanted to go home". She will be sadly missed by her friends on Endean, her niece Eleanor Gay and her friend of 72 years, Helen's daughter, Karen. Many thanks to the staff at Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans Care for their kindness in her last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tony Stacey Centre at 59 Lawson Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 2J1. Rosa will be laid to rest at St. John's Norway Cemetery.

Published in Toronto Star on May 28, 2020.
