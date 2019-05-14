MURPHY, Rosa (Vida) (nee TALBERT) Passed away, with her husband John by her side, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Cherished mother of Cecil Talbert (Grace), Michael Murphy and Rohan Talbert. Proud grandma of Taiya, Noah, Grafton, Isaiah, Kingston, Ashton, Lukas, Maximiliam and Johnathan. Vida will be sadly missed by her sister Rosalind Talbert, sister-in-law Bonnie (Roy Good) and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call the JERRETT FUNERAL HOME, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow. Online condolences may be left at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 14, 2019