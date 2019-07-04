PIGNATELLI, Rosa (nee LOSURDO) 1932 - 2019 Born on May 26, 1932, in Bari, Italy and passed away on July 2, 2019, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 87 years. Rosa was predeceased by her beloved husband Giuseppe. She is the loving Mother of Grace (Fred), Mary (Olindo), Ralph (Anna), Nina (Dave) and Rino (Stephanie). Cherished Nonna of Rosemary (Joel), Stella (Mike), Vanessa (Dan), Vince (Mimi), Mattia (Anita), Gianfranco (Mary), Jessica, Joe (Jackie), Natalie (Matthew), Victoria (Roger), Alex (Matthew), Giacomo (Sara), Natasha and the late grandson Charlie Alaimo. Great-grand Nonna of Sienna, Christian, Aria, Jaxon, Gabrial, Siabastion, Luna, Adrian, Nicholas and Mila. She will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of her family and friends. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Avenue West (1 block east of Dufferin St.), on Thursday, July 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Clare's Church, 1118 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto. Entombment to follow at Prospect Cemetery, 1450 St. Clair Avenue West.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 4, 2019