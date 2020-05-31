VETTESE, ROSA It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Rosa Vettese, a cherished wife, mother and grandmother. Rosa passed away peacefully in her home, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in her 69th year, after a long battle with cancer, that she endured with incredible strength and determination to the end. Rosa was a devoted and loving wife to her husband Emilio. They spent the last 47 years together creating a home filled with love and laughter for their adoring daughters, Patricia Niro and Paula DeMelis, and their husbands, Anthony and Steven. Rosa's seven grandchildren, Gabriel, Adrian, Daniel, Andrea, Gianmichael, Emilia and Stefan, were the greatest joys of her life and she treasured the time she spent with them. Rosa found happiness and delight in all things, she was a natural caregiver, kind and nurturing and had a way of making those around her feel supported and loved. She will be sorely missed by her many close relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mackenzie Health Hospital (mackenziehealthfoundation.ca).
Published in Toronto Star on May 31, 2020.