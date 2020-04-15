BOBYK-SEMBAY, ROSALIA (ROSE) July 29, 1931 - April 9, 2020 Passed away peacefully from Covid 19 related pneumonia, at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Mrs. Sembay was a resident at Lundy Manor, Niagara Falls. There are no words to express our profound sadness at the loss of our loved one. Rose was very active in the Ukrainian community in Niagara Falls, especially in the parish life of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church. A private graveside service will be conducted at the Fairview Cemetery, in Niagara Falls. A "CELEBRATION OF LIFE" for Rose Bobyk-Sembay will be convened at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank, or plant a tree in Rose's memory. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com. Vichnaya Pamyat
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2020.