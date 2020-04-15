ROSALIA (ROSE) BOBYK-SEMBAY
BOBYK-SEMBAY, ROSALIA (ROSE) July 29, 1931 - April 9, 2020 Passed away peacefully from Covid 19 related pneumonia, at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Mrs. Sembay was a resident at Lundy Manor, Niagara Falls. There are no words to express our profound sadness at the loss of our loved one. Rose was very active in the Ukrainian community in Niagara Falls, especially in the parish life of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church. A private graveside service will be conducted at the Fairview Cemetery, in Niagara Falls. A "CELEBRATION OF LIFE" for Rose Bobyk-Sembay will be convened at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank, or plant a tree in Rose's memory. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com. Vichnaya Pamyat

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2020.
My sincere condolences,Irene, on the passing of your Mother.
I am a friend of Rose from Lundy Manor. My mother was a resident of Lundy Manor and I volunteer at bingo weekly. Rose was such a nice person. She always had a smile on her face, and I was always enjoyed talking to her. It's heartbreaking that she passed away from this horrible illness. My sincere condolences to her family.
To the Family of Rosalia,
My deepest condolences are with you at this very difficult time. I met Rosalia about 4 years ago. I was a regular vendor at Lundy's Manor, I came in regularly to sell my clothing line, (Hardt Designs) Over that time I developed a good friendship with Rosalia. She was a lovely woman, full of life, kind and considerate. She always wanted to look her best I can attest to that, I made her a lot of custom clothing that she looked beautiful in. I will miss her, she was a beautiful soul. My deepest regrets. Marlene Hamilton Hardt Designs
To the Family of Rosalia,
I am so terribly sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. I met Rosalia about 4 years ago at the Retirement home. I was a regular vendor that came in to sell my clothing line, (Hardt Designs) I became very good friends with her as she was one of the nicest ladies at Lundy Manor. She was a beautiful soul, kind caring and full of life. She always wanted to look her best and I can attest to that, she was a walking tribute to my clothing designs. I will miss her, my deepest sympathy goes out to the family.
Dear Irene, Steven and Family,

We send our deepest and sincerest love to you and your family during this difficult time.

Rose was a dear and longtime friend and will be deeply missed.

Virginia and Gerry Fabian
Rest In Peace Rose! It was a pleasure to know you! You were a very interesting woman, we will miss you❤ Suzanne D' Uva ( hairdresser Lundy Manor)
Condolences to the family and friends of Rose.
Rose, I hope you Rest In Peace, I'm sad to know that now you're not here, but I know your spirit and joy will always be around. Rest In Peace my love.
You where one of my favourite residents at the home and I will miss you dearly. You always used to call me Angelina and I never forget that!
Rip my love
I met Rose last year when my father Charlie moved into Lundy Manor. I remember her as having a very big personality, and I enjoyed hearing her sing her party piece when Ralph came to play piano. Every time I hear Those were the days, I will think of Rose. So sad that we have lost so many loved ones including my father and Tony. And yes.. Those were the days..
