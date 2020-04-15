To the Family of Rosalia,

I am so terribly sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. I met Rosalia about 4 years ago at the Retirement home. I was a regular vendor that came in to sell my clothing line, (Hardt Designs) I became very good friends with her as she was one of the nicest ladies at Lundy Manor. She was a beautiful soul, kind caring and full of life. She always wanted to look her best and I can attest to that, she was a walking tribute to my clothing designs. I will miss her, my deepest sympathy goes out to the family.