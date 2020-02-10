|
|
CUTRARA, ROSALIE (nee HORVATH) August 11, 1924 – February 7, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Kipling Acres in her 96th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 72 years, Salvatore, son Salv Jr., daughters, Victoria and Antoinette and daughter-in-law Bette. Loving mother to Vince, Beth (Vic), Theresa (Anton) and son-in-law Ted. Cherished grandmother to Kathleen, Salvatore Christopher, Rosemarie, Angela, Jonathan, Joseph, Vicki and Catherine. Proud great-grandmother to Benjamin, Sophia, Lilyanna, Alyssa, William and Abigail. Lovingly remembered by Josephine, Annette and Michael. Rosalie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Always present in her family's life, bearing a freshly baked treat. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Kipling Acres, especially the staff on the High field Unit, for their excellent care and compassion. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow the service in the Weston Room. Interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020