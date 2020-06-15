Surrounded by loving family, Rosalie Gilmore peacefully became a sweet angel on June 13, 2020, at her home at the age of 71. Rose, beloved wife of 50 amazing and adventurous years to Edward and proud mother of Michael (Kathryn) and Matthew (Alicia). Proud Nana to Kylie, Mika, Lexi, Zachary, Jaxen and Ashley. She will always be remembered and treasured by her sister Shelley Guyle (David) and brother Ronald Redpath, and all her nieces, nephews, their families, and by all those whose lives she's touched. Rose was born on March 21, 1949, in Collingwood, Ontario. She married Edward on December 20, 1969. They welcomed 2 sons into their lives – Michael and Matthew. The boys remember her as a focused mother who encouraged them to pursue happiness with hearts full of love and kindness. Rose was a generous and loyal individual who adored her grandchildren. She thrived in the political environment, dedicating many years of her life to supporting and managing numerous campaigns, federally, provincially and municipally. She will be remembered for a glass of wine (or a box), the Fire Fighters Club, curling, healthy political debates, games of crummy rummy, labeling anything, listing everything, Nana's Florida house, scooter buddy of Lexi… her wisdom and insight was always shared with those around her; she was a mentor to many. We will miss her beautiful smile and her deep passion for bringing family and friends together to celebrate life. She has installed family traditions at Milford Manor, Westgate and through her backyard pool parties that will forever be in our hearts. We learned valuable life lessons from Rose – never leave an empty glass of wine, love life, dance like no one is watching and cherish your loyal friends. Rose would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of social or political awareness for some cause that strikes your passion that you've never been able to devote the time to do. It is with heavy hearts that our family must observe the current COVID-19 protocols regarding physical distancing. As a result, funeral attendance will be limited to immediate family and we appreciate your love and support at this time through providing kind words, stories and comments in the funeral homes link below.. Ogden Funeral Homes' website at https://www.ogdenfuneralhome.com/services/ In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the Canadian Cancer Society or Alzheimer Society of Canada in honour of our beloved, Rose Gilmore. A tribute and celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced, when it is safe to do so. The family would especially like to thank Princess Margaret Hospital and all the amazing doctors, nurses and support staff for their kindness and compassion.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 15, 2020.