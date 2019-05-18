BURKE, ROSALIE HENRIETTA Aged 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Toronto Western Hospital. Rosalie was predeceased by her loving husband, Patrick J. Burke. She was the dear sister of Marie Slowey, Charles Pobjoy, Betty Pobjoy and Cecil Pobjoy. Rosalie was loved by so many and will be sadly missed by all her relatives and friends in both Canada and in Ireland. Visitation will be at the Scott Funeral Homes "West Toronto Chapel", 1273 Weston Rd. (just north of Eglinton Ave.), on Tuesday, May 21st from 2-4 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, 161 Annette St., Toronto, on Wednesday, May 22nd at 10.30 a.m. Cremation to follow at Riverside Cemetery and Cremation Centre. Memorial donations may be made to CNIB.

