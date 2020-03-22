Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROSALIE PILEGGI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSALIE PILEGGI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSALIE PILEGGI Obituary
PILEGGI, ROSALIE God called Rosalie home, peacefully, on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 93. She is now reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Donny, brother, Joe, sister, Jean and brothers-in-law, Frank and Sal. Loving sister to George (Julie), Rita, Jim (Gladys), Marie (Joe) and sister-in-law, Mary. Rosalie will be dearly missed by Joe, Edith, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and many friends. Rosalie was a longtime choir member of Corpus Christi in Toronto, she is now singing in the Angel's choir in Heaven. Donations in Rosalie's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. As per the family's request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSALIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -