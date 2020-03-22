|
|
PILEGGI, ROSALIE God called Rosalie home, peacefully, on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 93. She is now reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Donny, brother, Joe, sister, Jean and brothers-in-law, Frank and Sal. Loving sister to George (Julie), Rita, Jim (Gladys), Marie (Joe) and sister-in-law, Mary. Rosalie will be dearly missed by Joe, Edith, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and many friends. Rosalie was a longtime choir member of Corpus Christi in Toronto, she is now singing in the Angel's choir in Heaven. Donations in Rosalie's memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. As per the family's request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2020