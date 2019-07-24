Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Rosalie SIEGLER CSJ. View Sign Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Visitation 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM Sisters of St. Joseph Residence 2 O'Connor Drive Toronto , ON Vigil 7:00 PM Sisters of St. Joseph Residence 2 O'Connor Drive Toronto , ON Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Sisters of St. Joseph Residence 2 O'Connor Drive Toronto , ON Obituary

SIEGLER CSJ, Sister Rosalie Died peacefully at Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the 62nd year of her religious life. She was predeceased by her parents, Max Siegler and Magdalena Hartman. Sister Rosalie will be sadly missed by her sister Roberta and brother-in-law, Tony Cipriani, her nephew, Fernando and his wife Marlene, family members, her Sisters in community and many good friends. Sister Rosalie entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Toronto in September 1957 and served in a variety of places and ministries. She was known for her care and faithfulness to others; these were the hallmarks of Rosalie's life. As a teacher in Oshawa and British Columbia she was loved and respected. In 1975, Sister Rosalie returned to Toronto to become one of the first women religious to serve in parish ministry in the Archdiocese of Toronto. In working with her parish communities, Sister Rosalie found that it was a real gift to be with the people and to support them both in their time of need and also in times of celebration. Visitation will take place at the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, ON, Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel at 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, Ontario. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.



