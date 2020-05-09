SIMPSON, ROSALIE May 6, 1936 - April 28, 2020 Rosalie Simpson (nee Gorassi) passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving and devoted wife of Mel (deceased) and step-mother to Kelly (Charleen) and Ken (Andrea). She will be sadly missed by sisters Mary Lou and Gloria (Ab) and niece Terry along with her grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her personal caregivers and the staff at The Bradgate Arms for their kind and supportive care. Rosalie loved cooking, baseball games and Florida vacations with Mel. Cremation has already taken place. During these times, grieving is difficult, but we will celebrate her life and be thankful for the memories.



