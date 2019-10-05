ADDLEY, ROSALIND (nee KORN) Passed away unexpectedly at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the age of 61. Beloved wife of Steve for 40 years. Loved mother to Brooke Addley (Colin McLean), Adam Addley (Melody), Jessee Addley; and Stephanie Tomlinson (Shane). Cherished grandmother to Sierra Addley-Boxall, Tatiyanna Henry-Addley, Austin Addley, and Sonja Addley. Dear sister of Brenda Bader and sister-in-law to David Addley. Roz will be forever loved and remembered by her Aunt Pat Weinstein (Ralph), nephew Brian Bader, niece Michelle Sadowski, cousins Joshua and Marc Weinstein, Melissa Berall-Pasternack and Michael Pasternack. Predeceased by her parents Marshall and Janet Korn, uncle Sam Pasternack, aunt Rhoda Pasternack, mother-in-law Elizabeth and father-in-law Kenneth Addley. Friends will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St., Barrie, on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of Service in the Chapel at 2 o'clock p.m. Memorial donations to Save Me Dog Rescue would be appreciated by the family: (savemedogrescue.ca/donations) Messages of condolence may be forwarded through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019