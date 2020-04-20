LEFEBER, ROSALIND J. (nee RUDY) Rosalind, of Toronto, Ontario and Aquinnah, Massachusetts died on April 15, 2020. Roz, as she was affectionately known, was 91. Born in Chicago in 1929, Roz attended Oak Park High. She graduated from Radcliff College in 1950, then in 1953, as a Fulbright Scholar, studied at the Sorbonne in Paris. Roz married Louis Lefeber in 1958 and spent the next sixty years with him until his death in 2018. Roz received a PhD in French Literature from Harvard in 1963, and a second PhD in the Sanskrit Language from the University of Toronto in 1983. Roz's translations of ancient Sanskrit texts were published by Princeton University press. As a university professor, Roz taught French and Sanskrit at Simmons University in Boston, McMaster University in Toronto, and at the University of Toronto. Roz and Louis travelled the world as economic advisors and academics for foundations and various governments. Roz is survived by nieces and nephews in Illinois, California and New Jersey.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2020.