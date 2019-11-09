DOCKERTY, Rosalind Mary Passed away peacefully at the Matthew House Hospice, in Alliston on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Rosalind, in her 88th year, was the beloved wife of the late Robert Dockerty (2017). Loving mother of Peter (Sheila), Wendy (Terry) Fretz, Stephen and Susan (Joe) Dunham. Cherished grandmother of Colleen (Phil), Jocelyn (Andrew), Monica (Drew); Jacob (Paige), Ben (Aileen), Jessie (James), Jordon (Melissa); Brayden (Mackenzie), Colby (Kate), Regan (Shawn), Tanner (Brittney); Gary (Erin), Vanessa (Fotis), Natalie (Alex), Timothy (Rebekka), Rebecca (Jay), Caleb (Lhawang). Great-grandmother of 12. Rosalind is survived by her siblings Barbara, John and Monica; and is predeceased by her brother Brian. Family and friends are invited to call at the Low & Low Funeral Home (23 Main Street South, Uxbridge 905-852-3073) on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until time of Memorial Service in the Chapel at 4:00 p.m. A Reception will follow the service in the Lower Hall of the Funeral Home. Private family interment will take place at Dixon Hill Cemetery. If desired a memorial donation to the Matthews House Hospice, Alliston or the Heise Hill Church would be appreciated by the family. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019