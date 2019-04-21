LOUGH, ROSALIND TERESA It is with profound sadness we announce that Rosalind Teresa Lough, loving wife and mother to Edward, Christine and Jason, suddenly passed away at the age of 77, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Rosalind will be dearly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in her memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 21, 2019