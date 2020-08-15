1/1
ROSALYN E. R. SINCLAIR
SINCLAIR, ROSALYN E. R. April 28, 1949 - August 9, 2020 On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Rosalyn, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 71 at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton. Rosalyn was born on April 28, 1949, in Ottawa, to Rose and Edward Stevens. An accomplished student, and big sister to John, Rosalyn was swept off her feet at the young age of 18 by Lawrence, and on September 16, 1967, they began their 43 year journey in friendship, love and marriage. They raised two sons, Andrew and Bruce. Rosalyn dedicated her life to her husband and family, travelled the world, and spent many summers sailing the Trent-Severn Waterway aboard Lochinvar, the family yacht, named after their cherished West Highland White Terrier. She had a flair for cooking and was known for hosting many overindulgent family feasts that were usually followed by a rousing game of Scrabble, in which she was a fierce competitor. As a breast cancer survivor for more than 10 years, Rosalyn successfully fought the disease once, but it unfortunately returned in June and after a couple difficult months in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosalyn eventually succumbed to her illness. In passing, Rosalyn joins those who went before her including her beloved husband Lawrence and supportive parents, Rose and Edward Stevens. Rosalyn is dearly missed by her mother-in-law Dorothy (nee Edwards), brother John (Jennifer), son Andrew, son Bruce and daughter-in-law Cynthia, grandchildren, Brandon (Evelin) and Zoey, great-grandchild Maximus, niece Jillian (Jayson) and nephew Adam (Pamela), and many other family members both in Canada and overseas. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside ceremony for the immediate family will be held at Meadowvale Cemetery in Brampton (7732 Mavis Rd., Brampton, ON), on Saturday, August 15th, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
