ROSARIA AGUEDA CARREIRA
1929 - 2020
CARREIRA, ROSARIA AGUEDA August 30, 1929 – June 25, 2020 It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Rosaria, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Georgetown. Loving wife for 70 years to Tony Sr. Forever remembered by her children: Tony Jr. (Ola) and Mary Kaakee (Paul). Lovingly missed by her grandchildren: Michael (Tania) and Charles; and adoring great-grandchildren: Makayla and Arianna. Rosaria leaves behind her sister Noemia (Domingos) and her many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 139 Martin St., on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. If you wish to make a contribution in lieu of flowers, as expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Rosaria to Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
28
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
