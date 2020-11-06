OSHINOWO, ROSARIA Our beloved Rosaria born October 11, 1962 returned to The Lord peacefully on October 26, 2020, sons by her side. Wife of the late Toks Oshinowo, phenomenal mother of Warin and Olu. Sister, aunt, grand-aunt, friend, and mentor. She was always so full of life, bringing joy wherever she went with such infectious laughter. Rosaria had a successful career as a Pharmacist for Rexall Pharmacy Group spanning over 20 years and an even much more successful career as a provider, caregiver, support system and mother figure to her entire family. Family and friends are invited to attend Rosaria's visitation which will be held at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Parish, 717 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, at 10 a.m. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery.