PUSATERI, ROSARIA Rosaria Pusateri, the family matriarch, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 94, lovingly surrounded by her family. A native of Termini Imerese, Rosaria immigrated to Canada, in 1958, with her two children to join her husband, Salvatore, in Toronto. In 1963, she founded Pusateri's Supermarket, on St. Clair Avenue in Toronto, with her husband and their two children, Cosimo and Antonina. Rosaria will always be remembered as a selfless, independent woman of deep faith; a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m., on Monday, August 19, 2019, for a celebration of Rosaria's life. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 12:00 p.m. Entombment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Rosaria can be made to Cardinal Ambrozic Houses of Providence.



