ROSA, ROSE A. It is with great sadness we announce Rose A. Rosa, 78 of Toronto, ON, passed away November 6, 2020, with her family by her side. Rose was born to parents Jim and Rose Rosa, September 29, 1942, in Toronto. Rose found true love with her fiancé the late Ed Batten and will be truly missed by her two children David O'Brien, of British Columbia and Paul McAneney, of Ottawa, her four grandchildren Jessica, Sean, Samantha and Benjamin, three great-grandchildren Aiden, Brennan and Ellen, her four sisters: Joan, Carol, Mary and Audrey, brother Jimmy and late older brother Johnny and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Rose loved all things Italian, art, music, cooking, telling stories of her childhood, but above all, she cherished family. Rose was loving and unpretentious to a fault. She wore her heart on her sleeve and was warm to all - even perfect strangers. She would give the cashier at the local supermarket a hug, simply because "they looked like they needed one..." A favourite memory of Mom/Rose was making 30+ pizzas for the entire family and extended family. It was an assembly line of dough, flour, cheese, and tomato sauce... We all loved her pizzas and scotcha. To use one of Rose's favourite sayings "Rose/Mom, I love you as high as the sky and back again", you will be forever in our hearts. Viewing ceremony will be held at Rosar-Morrison, 467 Sherbourne St., on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon. Followed by Mass at St John's Catholic Church, 794 Kingston Rd. at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date. Due to Covid restrictions, we ask you to please pre-register with niece Lisa Holmes at ljholmes@rogers.com to pre-register for the viewing and/or Mass by Friday at 8 p.m. There is a limit of 20 people at each of the viewings and 40 people at St John's for the Mass. Masks are required and social distancing is a must. In lieu of flowers, the family wish is to have donations in support of the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



