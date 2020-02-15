Home

ROSE BRAND


1925 - 2020
ROSE BRAND Obituary
BRAND, MRS. ROSE Oakville - Rose Brand, 94, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and life of the party passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at West Oak Village. She was predeceased by her husband, Valentin Brand and dear daughter Waltraud (Wally) Brand. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Liz) Wright, son-in-law Gary, her grandchildren, Kristine, Julian and Alexander (Alex) and also by her great-grandchildren, Alexandra Rose (Lexi) and Bailey. Born in 1925 in Germany, Rose began her life in challenging circumstances: first as an orphan being raised by her grandmother and then in successive foster homes after her grandmother's passing. Rose would also endure the German Great Depression, as well as the Second World War. When the war ended, Rose's life would take on a brighter note, for she met and married her husband Valentin and bore her two daughters, Wally (in 1947) and Liz (in 1949). In the early 1950s, Rose, Valentin and the children arrived in Quebec City to start a new chapter. Valentin and Rose would go on to open Brand Automobiles Inc., one of Canada's first BMW dealerships. Rose's story did not end there; she went on to become a beloved matriarch and a close friend to those all over North America and Germany. She will always be remembered for her high-spirited, no nonsense approach to life, her say-it-like-it-is attitude and her wicked sense of humour. Her life is an inspiration, for she stoically rose above the chaos of her early life to provide a safe and wonderful life for her children and family. Her life is a testament to the importance of living each day to the fullest, no matter what life throws at you. Rose's memorial webpage can be found at www.oakviewfuneral.ca. Donations in Rose's memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
