CHRISTOFF, ROSE Our mom passed away peacefully, on Thursday, April 29, 202,0 in her 88th year, after more than two decades with Alzheimer's. Born in Quill Lake, Saskatchewan, to Walter and Josie Winter, she later moved to Toronto with family. Mom was a beautiful person inside and out. Her life and focus were all about family. She was the loving wife to George (predeceased) and adoring mother to Tom, Pam (John), Janice (Tom) (both predeceased), and Glenn. Dear grandmother to Stephen and Johnny. Mom's high energy, quick wit, kindness and warm smile, along with her many stories and life's lessons, will forever keep her spirit alive. A private family interment took place at Highland Memory Gardens. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.

Published in Toronto Star on May 5, 2020.
