CONNOLLY, Rose (nee MacINTYRE) Rose passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph, sister Ursuline and brother Alfred. She will be missed by her daughters Maureen and Sandra, granddaughters Jaime and Jessica and great grandson Logan. Special thank you to Castleview Wychwood Towers staff for her many years of care. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Castleview Wychwood Towers 7th floor. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019