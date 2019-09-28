Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSE DUTKO. View Sign Obituary

DUTKO, ROSE (nee WISHNOWSKI) Peacefully, at Cama Woodlands, Burlington, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Dutko (December, 2013). Loving mother of Jane and her husband Nestor Staskovich. Cherished grandmother of Lisa, and Gregory and his wife Jenna. Proud great-grandmother of Tasha, Macey and Brooke. Rose was one of the co-owners of Burlington's popular Pig and Whistle Inn. Survived by her sister Polly and sisters-in-law Stella and Therese. Predeceased by her brothers Arthur and Stanley. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Special thank you to the staff at Cama Woodlands for their exceptional care of our Rose. Visitation and Funeral Service were held at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, 1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Interment St. Volodymyr Cemetery, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rose to the Alzheimer Society or Cama Woodlands Wish Fund would be greatly appreciated.

